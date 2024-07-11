iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.83

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.83 and last traded at $133.31, with a volume of 239679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

