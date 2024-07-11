iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

IJS stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

