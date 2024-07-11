iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.08. 498,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,773. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

