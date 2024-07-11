iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 15.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,097,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.76. 836,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,532. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.