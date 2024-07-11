iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 73,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.