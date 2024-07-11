iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.21

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.21 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 144416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.92.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

