iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.09

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.09 and last traded at $199.47, with a volume of 476159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

