iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.68

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.68 and last traded at $115.68, with a volume of 3850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

