iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Holdings Trimmed by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

