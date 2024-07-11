iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.81

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 3936058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,350,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

