iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,120,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,769 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

