iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,033 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

