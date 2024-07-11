iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.34

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 142682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 607,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

