iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.84

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $189.84, with a volume of 697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $979.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

