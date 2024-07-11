iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.56

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $946.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

