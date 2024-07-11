iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Holdings Increased by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 999,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 152,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 1,074,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.