iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.75. 19,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

