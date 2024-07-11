iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.80

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 24593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $677.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.