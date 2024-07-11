iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,683 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.