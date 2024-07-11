iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

XT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.34. 125,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,934. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

