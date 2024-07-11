iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.34. 125,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,934. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.