iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 740.7% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 740.7% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,471,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,029,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

