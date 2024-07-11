iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.36

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.36 and last traded at $136.36, with a volume of 2196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.11.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

