iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.56

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 763158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

