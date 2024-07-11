iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

