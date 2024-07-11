iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $565.01

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $565.01 and last traded at $564.59, with a volume of 289321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $537.76 and a 200 day moving average of $514.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 84,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

