iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,628,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.90. 5,563,669 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

