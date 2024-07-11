iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,159. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

