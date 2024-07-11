Investments & Financial Planning LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

