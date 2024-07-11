Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 5,524,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

