Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,449,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $152.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

