Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.23

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 5340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $781.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

