Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.65 and last traded at $102.56. Approximately 302,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80.
