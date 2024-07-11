Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 188,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

