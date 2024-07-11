Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.76

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 833348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
