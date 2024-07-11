Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.76

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 833348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393,990 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.