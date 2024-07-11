Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.54

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 31029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
