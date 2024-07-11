Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.54

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 31029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,108,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

