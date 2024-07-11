Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 9.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 4,011,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,046,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.