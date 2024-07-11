Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $61.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

