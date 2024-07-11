Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.62

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.62 and last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 23197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFP. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Interfor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interfor

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

