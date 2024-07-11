Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 10,347 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Interface stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

