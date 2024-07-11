InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.01

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.01 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 19907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in InterDigital by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

