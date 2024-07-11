Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. 3,340,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

