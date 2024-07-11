Insider Selling: WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Senior Officer Sells C$48,000.00 in Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

