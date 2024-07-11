Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $312,360.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexandros Aldous also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.6 %

CHEF stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 111,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.