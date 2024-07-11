Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,627,589.88 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,845,292.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

