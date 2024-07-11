Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $772,197.76 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $772,197.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,867.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
