Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 385,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.6 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 373,042,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,029,750. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

