Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $3,919,426.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,020.50 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.