Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Sells $18,991.88 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $18,991.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 93,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $898.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.