Insider Selling: Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £1,894,660.56 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.48), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,426,874.04).
AHT opened at GBX 5,040 ($64.56) on Thursday. Ashtead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,180 ($79.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,560.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,439.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,749.14%.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
