Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

WCP stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.29. 745,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.73. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

